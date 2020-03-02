WINDSOR, ONT., -- The Windsor Public Library has updated the code of conduct for its downtown location.

The new rules took effect at the Central Branch at 185 Ouellette Avenue on Monday morning.

They include no sleeping, no vaping, no excessive cell phone use and no emitting offensive smells.

"We added use of communication devices, we welcome it, but please text, speak quietly, don't be yelling into your cell phone,"says Library CEO Kitty Pope.

Pope says the additional rules were necessary due to the change in location from 850 Ouellette to the smaller spot in the back of the Paul Martin building downtown.

"We don't have the luxury anymore of additional space, so that's why we ended up with revising," says Pope.

She says the smaller space also means patrons will only be allowed to bring three personal items inside the building. Small bags, suitcases, backpacks and boxes are permitted.

Pope says the library has had a code of conduct for a long time, but now it is updated. The regular rules, like being quiet, still apply.

She will report back to the board on how the new rules are working out at the end of the year.