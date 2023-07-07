No more heat warning, humidity still high

Sunrise in Windsor, Ont. on July 7, 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer) Sunrise in Windsor, Ont. on July 7, 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

CTVNews.ca crunches the numbers to calculate how much the search for the Titan submersible cost Canadian taxpayers, there could be another interest rate high next week, and the Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high -- the third such milestone in a week.

  • Man seriously injured after car rolls in Pointe-Claire

    According to Montreal police, his car was travelling southbound Des Sources Boulevard around 4 a.m. when it swerved near the Donegani Avenue intersection, hitting a concrete wall and a lampost. The car rolled over, causing the driver, knocked unconscious, to be trapped inside.

    A man was seriously injured in Pointe-Claire, Que. on July 7, 2023 after his car crashed into a concrete wall and flipped over on Des Sources Boulevard. (CTV News/Christine Long)

  • What you need to know about Montreal's major Ste-Catherine W project

    There will soon be a lot more construction on Sainte-Catherine St. W when phase two of upgrades to water lines and sidewalks begins next month. The whole project is expected to last for years. A section between Mansfield and Peel streets will be done first, and that alone is expected to take about two years.

