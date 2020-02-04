WINDSOR -- A multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway caused traffic backups for afternoon commuters.

A vehicle could be seen flipped on its side on E.C. Row, in the northbound off ramp to Lauzon Parkway.

Windsor police responded to the crash at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

AM800’s Teresinha Medeiros says non-life threatening injuries were reported.