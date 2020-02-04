No major injuries reported after SUV flips on E.C. Row at Lauzon
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 4:42PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:27PM EST
A Dodge Durango flipped on its side on E.C. Row, in the northbound off ramp to Lauzon Parkway in Windsor on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Courtesy Jonathon LoMedico)
WINDSOR -- A multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway caused traffic backups for afternoon commuters.
A vehicle could be seen flipped on its side on E.C. Row, in the northbound off ramp to Lauzon Parkway.
Windsor police responded to the crash at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday.
AM800’s Teresinha Medeiros says non-life threatening injuries were reported.
