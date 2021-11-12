'No intention' to eliminate or phase out RN role: HDGH

Windsor, Ont. -

Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare officials are reassuring the community they have ‘no intention’ to eliminate Registered Nurses at the hospital.

Janice Dawson, vice president of Clinical Services - Restorative Care and chief nursing executive, issued a statement on Friday.

“Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has no intention to phase out or eliminate the integral role of the Registered Nurse (RN) at our hospital. Any statement otherwise is false,” she said. “We continue to value the skills, ability and scope of practice of this important role within our interprofessional post-acute care team.”

Dawson added that posed with longstanding challenges in RN recruitment similarly experienced by healthcare facilities across the province, HDGH is instead taking the opportunity not fill already vacant positions and closely examine the Model of Care for its Complex Medical and Restorative Care programs.

“This work will help us to establish a sustainable interprofessional model that best meets the needs of the unique patient population served by our specialized post-acute care hospital,” said Dawson.

Dawson said they would like to assure the community, current patients, and their loved-ones that the quality healthcare will not be negatively impacted throughout this review process.

“Our intent and goal is that this change will positively impact the patient care experience through a sustainable and stable staffing model,” added Dawson.

Hotel Dieu said they will not be providing any further comments on the matter until the review process has been completed.