LONDON, ONT -- When firefighters arrived on scene to a house fire on Tournament Court Monday they were met with heavy fire coming from the garage.

Multiple units were called to the 4600 block of Tournament Court Monday evening to help battle the fire.

Crews arrived to find that the residents of the home had made it out safely, at that time firefighters began to immediately attack the fire.

An hour after initially reporting the call Windsor Fire tweeted that the fire was under control.

Crews remained on scene for some time to deal with hot spots.

Damage to the home and vehicles at the home is reportedly extensive however a total estimate has not been released.

An investigator has been called into determine the case of the fire.