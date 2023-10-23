No injuries reported in $2 million barn fire in Chatham-Kent

Multiple fire crews in Chatham-Kent responded to a barn fire early Monday morning that caused an estimated $2 million in damage.

Fire officials say firefighters from stations in Orford, Ridgetown and Bothwell responded to the blaze at 19914 Duart Road around 3:55 a.m.

Officials say fire crews arrived on scene to a fully involved two storey barn.

A defensive attack was taken, officials say. Firefighters were still on scene Monday afternoon working with an excavator to help completely snuff the blaze out.

Officials say there are no injuries to report. The cause remains undetermined at this time.