County Road 22 in Tecumseh was the scene of two collisions within an hour Thursday.

Two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of County Road 22, an extension of E.C. Row Expressway, between Lesperance Road and Banwell Road around 7:45 a.m.

Essex OPP say both vehicles were damaged, and the crash forced the closure of one lane of the road for a short period of time.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Less than an hour later at about 8:30 a.m, the OPP along with Tecumseh Fire and Essex-Windsor EMS all responded to a single vehicle rollover in the westbound lanes of County Rd 22 just east of the first collision.

Police say a vehicle left the road and rolled into the north ditch, trapping the lone occupant driver.

A 46-year-old woman was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the collisions.