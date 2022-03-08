No injuries reported after 'shooting incident' on Prince Road
Windsor police are asking residents with surveillance cameras on Prince Road for information in a shooting investigation.
On Tuesday shortly before 1 a.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of Prince Road.
Anyone in the area of the 1600 block of Prince Road with surveillance cameras, or anyone with a dash cam who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident, are requested to check their footage for any possible evidence.
Residents in the area reported that they heard the sound of several gunshots and saw a dark-coloured Chevrolet Malibu-type vehicle fleeing the scene westbound on Prince Road.
Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit attended and collected evidence from the scene, including several spent shell casings.
Anyone in the area of the 1600 block of Prince Road with surveillance cameras, or anyone with a dash cam who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident, are requested to check their footage for any possible evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau, NATO partners stage theatrical rebuke of Russia at military base in Latvia
Justin Trudeau joined NATO allies Tuesday in staging a theatrical rebuke of Russia's war on Ukraine from a heavily armoured war-games field and in a floodlit news conference from one of the alliance's eastern European bases.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Action from Canada could turn into opportunity for Liberals
Canada talks a good game at these critical times but our failure to step up to the plate with respect to our NATO obligations speaks volumes about our lack of action to back up our brave words, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
An attempt to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol and deliver food, water and medicine was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday by what Ukraine said was continued shelling by Russian forces as conditions inside the strategic city of 430,000 grew more desperate.
MP Leslyn Lewis launches Conservative leadership bid for second time
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time. The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party's 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
Kitchener
-
'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day
A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel
Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.
-
What you should know before you travel out of Ontario this March Break
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
London
-
'Outrageous and unthinkable': Family of man killed by Toronto police addresses SIU decision
Family members of a man who was shot and killed by Toronto police in Simcoe last November are speaking out about a decision released by the province’s Special Investigations Unit last week.
-
What you should know before you travel out of Ontario this March Break
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
$400,000 lotto prize for London, Ont. man
A London man is $400,000 richer after being struck by the Lightning Lotto.
Barrie
-
Crash involving snowplows, tractor-trailer shuts down portion of Hwy 400
A three-vehicle crash involving two snowplows and a tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Highway 400 early Tuesday morning.
-
Playground equipment at Alliston parks marked with graffiti
Nottawasaga OPP is investigating after someone vandalized playground equipment at several parks in Alliston.
-
Ont. woman makes it her mission to help Ukrainian refugees
A Flesherton, Ont. woman is making the trek to the Polish border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.
Northern Ontario
-
Pair of northern Ont. coworkers win $100,000
Two colleagues from northern Ontario have won big after playing the lottery together for six years.
-
'No experience is required': Sudbury's new theatre group for kids
Two long-time Sudbury artists have started a new theatre company for kids ages six to 18 and are holding auditions for its first production, based on a popular animated movie.
-
Federal offender wanted by OPP known to frequent these Ontario cities
Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached statutory release.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending after overwhelming support
An Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.
-
How much could you save on gas if Ontario suspends its fuel tax?
Gas prices in Ottawa have reached another all-time high, with the average above $1.84 per litre on Tuesday.
-
Here's who's headlining Ottawa Bluesfest this summer
It’s a day Ottawa music fans have long been waiting for: the Bluesfest 2022 lineup is here.
Toronto
-
What you should know before you travel out of Ontario this March Break
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
Ontario shoots down idea of temporarily cutting gas tax as prices climb
Ontario's energy minister has shot down the idea of a temporary cut to gas taxes similar to Alberta as prices at the pump continue to climb.
-
'Bet your dog's missing you': Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto building was forced to remove signage that was meant to welcome employees back to the office last week.
Montreal
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Quebec Conservative leader Eric Duhaime calls for province to lower gas taxes
Eric Duhaime's Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) is calling for a drop in the Quebec government's fuel taxes.
-
Peel St. in downtown Montreal getting a $108 million facelift
The City of Montreal unveiled its concept for Peel St., between Rene-Levesque Blvd. and Sherbrooke St. West, on Tuesday, that the city says 'will transform the face of this key downtown thoroughfare.'
Atlantic
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
-
'We were 100 per cent sure': Mounties mistakenly thought N.S. gunman had shot himself
On Wednesday, the commission of inquiry investigating the case is expected to release a document describing what happened immediately after the killer, Gabriel Wortman, left the rural enclave at around 10:45 p.m., driving a replica RCMP cruiser and disguised as a Mountie.
-
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
Winnipeg
-
Multi-vehicle crash closes section of McGillivray Boulevard: RCMP
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.
-
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
-
Icy conditions, poor visibility close Perimeter, Trans-Canada highways
The province has closed a number of highways, including the Perimeter and Trans-Canada, due to icy conditions and poor visibility.
Calgary
-
What the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports means for Alberta
As oil and gas prices soar and the United States bans imports of all Russian oil products, energy analysts fear it will be a challenge for Alberta's resource sector to respond quickly.
-
Calgary gas prices reach record high post-provincial fuel tax relief announcement
Alberta drivers once again woke up to a spike in gas prices Tuesday morning, setting new record highs.
-
Buying, selling or leasing a car? Act now amid vehicle shortages
If you’ve been thinking about selling your car, or have a lease coming to an end or are looking for a set of new wheels, now is the time to act as the automobile industry deals with a global wide shortage.
Edmonton
-
'Division and confusion': Edmonton vs. Alberta mask showdown happening Tuesday
City councillors will discuss what to do with Edmonton's mask bylaw at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, but their power to keep it may be gone soon.
-
What the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports means for Alberta
As oil and gas prices soar and the United States bans imports of all Russian oil products, energy analysts fear it will be a challenge for Alberta's resource sector to respond quickly.
-
Early votes now being cast in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection
Voters in northeastern Alberta started casting ballots Tuesday to select a new MLA, with eight names to choose from.
Vancouver
-
B.C. toddler who 'came back to life' the inspiration behind commissioned carving at auction for charity
Parents who say their young son "came back to life" commissioned a carving as a way to give back to the B.C. health-care workers they believe saved the toddler from death.
-
'We just feel forgotten': Cleanup to start more than 8 months after Lytton, B.C., wildfire
Anyone looking at Guy Neufeld’s property in Lytton, B.C., will mostly see heaps of ashes and twisted metal along with the remnants of a burned-out vehicle.
-
Suspects sought after teen robbed at knifepoint in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster are asking for the public's help identifying a pair of suspects who allegedly robbed a teenager at knifepoint last week.