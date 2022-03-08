No injuries reported after 'shooting incident' on Prince Avenue

Windsor police are asking residents with surveillance cameras on Prince Avenue for information in a shooting investigation.

On Tuesday shortly before 1 a.m., patrol officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of Prince Road.

Anyone in the area of the 1600 block of Prince Road with surveillance cameras, or anyone with a dash cam who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident, are requested to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Residents in the area reported that they heard the sound of several gunshots and saw a dark-coloured Chevrolet Malibu-type vehicle fleeing the scene westbound on Prince Road.

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit attended and collected evidence from the scene, including several spent shell casings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com