No injuries in Windsor house fire, damage estimated at $200K

One person has been displaced following a fire at a south Windsor home overnight Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the working fire around 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Virginia Park Avenue.

Crews worked to snuff out the fire and performed overhaul and ventilation to clear the home.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire.

The damage is estimated at $200,000. The cause of the fire remains unknown.