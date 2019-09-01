

CTV Windsor





The cause of a fire in west-Windsor has yet to be determined.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home at 273 McKay Ave. just before 10am Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Windsor fire tells CTV Windsor the fire originated in the attic causing damage to the kitchen and ceiling.

One person was home when the fire broke out, but was able to get out safely, according to Windsor fire.

The cause and damage estimate have not been released.