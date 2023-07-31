No injuries in south-end garage fire, damage estimated at $800K

Fire crews responded to a massive blaze in the 900-block of Lake Shore Drive around 2:10 p.m. Monday.

Black smoke was seen billowing into the air shortly before first responders arrived.

Officials said two vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste told CTV News that four people have been displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated between to be $800,000.

No cause has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Windsor fire crews were called to an upgraded working fire at a home in the 900 block of Lake Shore Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)