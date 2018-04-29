No injuries in Remington Park house fire
Windsor Fire (Photo by Kimberley Johnson)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 3:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 5:59AM EDT
No one was injured in a fire that displaced three people from a home in Remington Park.
The fire began in the basement of a home at 1505 South Pacific Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday.
The fire was quickly put out by firefighters who had the blaze under control within an hour.
The cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical outlet with damages set at $100,000.