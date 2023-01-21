No injuries in Erie Street fire, cause remains undetermined

A fire at an Erie Street restaurant Friday morning has caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, officials say.

Crews responded to the fire in the 700 block of Erie Street near Louis Avenue around 8 a.m.

Erie Street was closed between Lillian Avenue and Elsmere Avenue for several hours as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Officials say there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.