No injuries in apartment blaze
Windsor Fire and Rescue on the scene of an apartment-fire on Assumption St. near Langois Ave. in east-Windsor on Thursday February 22, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 7:02AM EST
A "rubbish fire' has left an east Windsor apartment with $20,000 in damages.
Fire crews were called to the 1000-block of Assumption near Langlois around 8 p.m. Thursday for a fire within a four-plex.
The fire was in a first floor unit and was quickly extinguished.
No was injured in the fire.