WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three people and a dog have been displaced after an accidental kitchen fire engulfed a Windsor home.

Windsor fire crews were on the scene of an upgraded house fire in the 2400 block of Lloyd George Boulevard Saturday evening.

Crews faced heavy fire conditions on arrival, moving to a “defensive fire attack” as the fire became fully involved.

Fire crews were able to knock down the blaze within about two hours but were still dealing with hot spots.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee says the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen after oil in a pan ignited.

There were no injuries and the damage of the fire is estimated at $300,000.