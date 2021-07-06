WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to a tank fire after an unknown residue ignited while employees were cutting the steel.

Station 3 Wallaceburg and Station 2 Chatham attended the fire at a recycling yard at Stealth Metals at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to the tank and the flamed were quickly knocked down.

Firefighters remained on scene cooling the tank until around 1 p.m.

Officials say there were no injuries reported as a result and the property owner will be contacting the Ministry of the Environment.