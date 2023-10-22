No injuries after morning Tecumseh vehicle fire

Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services were kept busy Sunday morning after receiving multiple reports of a vehicle fire.

The incident happened in the 11900-block of Tecumseh Road East.

When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Heavy black smoke could be seen from across the roadway.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly and no injuries were reported.

A vehicle fire in the 11900-block of Tecumseh Road East on Oct. 22, 2023, prompted a response from Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services. (Source: On Location/X)