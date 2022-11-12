No injuries after car fire in Walkerville garage
Windsor fire crews responded to a car fire in the Walkerville area Saturday morning.
Fire officials asked the public to stay clear of the area in the 2400 block of Edna Street around 9 a.m.
Firefighters were able to put out the upgraded working car fire that broke out in a garage.
Officials say there were no injuries and no one was displaced.
