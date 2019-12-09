WINDSOR -- Windsor police say there is no indication of foul play in a death investigation in the west end.

Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of McKay Avenue for a report of a dead person on Sunday around 7:35 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a man had passed away inside the residence.

A Coroner attended the scene, as well as members of the Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit and investigators from the Major Crimes Branch.

An autopsy has been requested by the Coroner.

Police say the matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.