No impaired driving charges after RIDE program

A Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program resulted in no impaired driving charges.

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit teamed up with the LaSalle Police Service to conduct two separate traffic enforcement campaigns on Friday.

Officers conducted the initiative at locations in Amherstburg and LaSalle. A total of 267 vehicles were checked, with one roadside test conducted and zero impairments detected.

Traffic blitz

Earlier Friday afternoon, officers issued a total of 33 tickets during an traffic enforcement initiative in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue, near Devonshire Mall.

Offences included failure to stop at a red light, driving with a suspended license or without insurance, and driving while using a handheld communication device.

One person was also arrested on a warrant for driving with a suspended license.