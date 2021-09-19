Advertisement
No impaired driving arrests during Windsor RIDE program
Published Sunday, September 19, 2021 12:49PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, September 19, 2021 12:49PM EDT
Windsor police conducted three RIDE programs in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, July 31 2020. (courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police checked 734 vehicles during a Friday RIDE program.
Police conducted the checks at three locations across the city.
During the programs officers checked 734 vehicles. There were five three-day license suspensions issued and five traffic enforcement actions.
There were no impaired driving arrests, police say.