No impaired charges laid after 250 vehicles stopped in LaSalle RIDE program

LaSalle police say no suspensions or charges were laid for impaired driving after a recent RIDE program.

Officers conducted the RIDE Progam at various locations in the Town of LaSalle on Friday.

The officers stopped and investigated approximately 250 motor vehicles and conducted four roadside sobriety tests. No suspensions or charges were laid for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The LaSalle Police Service will continue to educate and inform the public of the consequences of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs and will conduct R.I.D.E. Programs throughout the year to help reduce and prevent impaired driving.

In addition to impaired screening, officers issued three offence notices to persons who were under 19 years old and were in possession of cannabis which is a violation of the Cannabis Control Act of Ontario.

Officers also issued several cautions for traffic-related infractions that included burnt-out headlights, expired licence plates, driver’s licences, seat belts, and insurance documents.

The LaSalle Police Service reminds all drivers to plan ahead for a ride home and don’t drink and drive.