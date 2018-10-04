No foul play suspected after body pulled from Detroit River
Windsor police say a body has been pulled from the Detroit River, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 4:41PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 10:20AM EDT
Windsor police do not suspect foul play after a body was pulled from the Detroit River.
Police say the body was found near Riverfront Festival Plaza at Riverside Drive and Goyeau Street around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, the body of an elderly female showed no obvious signs of trauma.
Investigators say the death is not suspicious.