No flipping: Canadians now clicking

Windsor, Ont. -

More than half of consumers say they’re going to watch as much TV as they did during the pandemic, even as restrictions loosen.

A recent survey explored TV viewing behaviours and preferences and how the pandemic accelerated the ongoing shift to TV streaming.

“They’re leading into more content then they have before and so we’re finding that a lot of Canadians are shifting where they’re consuming content,” says Christina Summers, head of Advertising Canada at Roku.

A recent survey by Roku Canada found four in five Canadians are TV streamers, which remains very popular with Gen Z and millennials, but 68 per cent of baby boomers also used the platforms in the past year.

About 71 per cent of Canadians stream because they want to watch something everyone is talking about.

“A lot of Canadians don’t cancel, they don’t cut the cord 100 per cent. They may pull back on their package and have a leaner cable package and then spend most of their time streaming,” says Marc Saltzman, tech expert.

The Crave streaming app from Bell Media, parent company of CTV, is approaching 3-million subscribers.

“That’s a pretty good number for a Canada. That’s a good chunk of the Canadian population. So it’s not just young people we have viewers from all across the board and all provinces,” says Justin Stockman, VP of content development and programming.

“Viewership spiked on all services, especially when only frontline workers were going to work.”

Stockman is hopeful viewership will continue to increase as more Canadian content is on the way.

“So there was a gap in content delivery that continued more with theatrical films since the theatrical business has been upended through the pandemic.”