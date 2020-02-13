LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say there is no evidence of foul play after human remains were found in Leamington.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Point Pelee Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 5 around 12 p.m., following the discovery of human remains found by an excavation crew working in the area.

The scene was secured, but it has since been released.

OPP worked in conjunction with the Regional Coroners' Office and a physical anthropologist to determine there was no evidence of foul play and that the human remains were of an archeological interest.

Police say any further inquiries should be directed to Parks Canada.