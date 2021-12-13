No drunk drivers reported out of 277 vehicles stopped in Chatham-Kent RIDE program
File photo. Police officers conduct a R.I.D.E. program. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Police)
Windsor, Ont. -
Chatham-Kent police say there were no drunk drivers reported during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program.
Officers conducted RIDE spot checks in Dresden, Ridgetown and Chatham on Friday.
A total of 277 vehicles were stopped and checked with no infractions observed.
Police are reminding motorists that Festive RIDE Programs will continue in an effort to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday season.