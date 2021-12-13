No drunk drivers reported out of 277 vehicles stopped in Chatham-Kent RIDE program

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police say there were no drunk drivers reported during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program.

Officers conducted RIDE spot checks in Dresden, Ridgetown and Chatham on Friday.

A total of 277 vehicles were stopped and checked with no infractions observed.

Police are reminding motorists that Festive RIDE Programs will continue in an effort to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday season.