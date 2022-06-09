No danger posed after hold and secure at Tecumseh high school, Thursday

Ecole secondaire catholique l'Essor's hold and secure situation has ended with no threat of danger to the staff or students.Thursday afternoon, OPP arrived at 13605 St Gregory's Road in the Town of Tecumseh in regard to a comment made by a young person in regard to the school.

The suspect was located and found no weapon was located.

The hold lasted until just after 2pm, Thursday.

While no charges were laid, the school will deal with the incident internally.