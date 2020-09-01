Advertisement
'No criminal element involved' in suspicious package investigation downtown Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 5:47PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 1, 2020 6:51PM EDT
Windsor Police
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A report of a “suspicious package” had Windsor police close parts of downtown Tuesday to investigate.
All roadways are now open after Windsor police were in the area of Park Street and Ouellette Avenue to inspect the reported package.
Police say the suspect item was located, examined and considered not to be a threat. There was no “criminal element” involved.