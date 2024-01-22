No contract yet for Transit Windsor workers

WINDSOR
    The Transit Windsor bus station in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Transit Windsor bus station in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    It was another weekend without a contract for Transit Windsor workers.

    As previously reported, ATU Local 616-Windsor says one of the main sticking points of negotiations remains the federally mandated 10 paid sick days.

    The federal Mediator urged both parties to avoid a strike and reconvene in a final attempt to come to an agreement next Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27.

    Transit service will continue through the next week.

    Mark Winterton, commissioner of infrastructure services, issued a statement on Monday.

    “I can confirm that talks continue and there will be no change to transit service at the present time. The negotiations timing are mostly a function of scheduling availability of all parties, including the Federal Conciliator. That is all we can say for now,” said Winterton.

