No contract yet for Transit Windsor workers

It was another weekend without a contract for Transit Windsor workers.

As previously reported, ATU Local 616-Windsor says one of the main sticking points of negotiations remains the federally mandated 10 paid sick days.

The federal Mediator urged both parties to avoid a strike and reconvene in a final attempt to come to an agreement next Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27.

Transit service will continue through the next week.

Mark Winterton, commissioner of infrastructure services, issued a statement on Monday.

“I can confirm that talks continue and there will be no change to transit service at the present time. The negotiations timing are mostly a function of scheduling availability of all parties, including the Federal Conciliator. That is all we can say for now,” said Winterton.