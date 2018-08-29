

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit has determined charges are no warranted against Chatham-Kent police officers after a man was injured during his arrest.

The SIU Director Tony Loparco says there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against Chatham-Kent officers related to the serious injury sustained by a 34-year-old man during his arrest in July of 2017.

Chatham-Kent police reported that on July 4, 2017, at 4:31 a.m., police officers arrested the man for a domestic assault on his partner.

Police say the man resisted and was taken to the ground.

“With respect to the amount of force used by officers in their attempts to subdue the complainant, I find that their behaviour was justified in the circumstances,” said Loparco in the SIU report.

The SIU says the man was then taken to the hospital and treated for a broken nose. The man did not receive any specific treatment and was discharged at 11:10 a.m.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.