The Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no are reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges to any officer after a police dog bite injury during an arrest in Windsor.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Windsor police officers attended a residence after being notified that a man was seen going into the residence by climbing through a window.

Police say when officers entered the residence and called out to the man, he did not respond.

A police service dog was deployed and the 45-year-old man was arrested. Police say he sustained a dog bite injury.