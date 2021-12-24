No charges for Windsor officers after man's rib broken: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge three Windsor police officers after a man's rib was broken during his arrest.

According to the SIU, the officers were called to a Lillian Avenue address in Windsor for a domestic dispute on Aug. 29, 2021.

During his arrest, a 40-year-old man reportedly resisted, kicking at the officers, and one officer punched the man twice in the face before he was handcuffed.

According to a statement, SIU Director Joseph Martino "found no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the subject officials comported themselves other than lawfully throughout their engagement with the man."

The case has now been closed.