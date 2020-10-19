WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say no charges are expected after a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital.

Police and EMS responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on County Road 22 in Lakeshore on Friday around 7:35 p.m.

The investigation revealed a motorist travelling on County Road 22 saw two cyclists on the shoulder, but didn’t see a skateboarder who was travelling on the roadway.

OPP say the skate boarder was struck by the vehicle. The victim remains in hospital receiving medical care and charges will not be laid in the occurrence.

