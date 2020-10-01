WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined there will be no charges against Chatham-Kent police officers after a man was injured following an arrest.

The SIU says shortly after 1 a.m. on March 15, the Chatham-Kent Police Service received a 911 call from a woman reporting that her estranged partner had confronted her in the backyard of her home, was threatening her and had pointed a handgun at the garage door where she had sought refuge.

Officers quickly located the person of interest, a 42-year-old man, emerging from his residence.

When an officer called out to him, the man rode away on a bicycle. The officers pursued him in their cruisers for a short distance.

Police say the man then got off his bicycle, raised his arms as directed to do so, and was arrested and taken to the police station.

The SIU report says he was subsequently transported to hospital, where his fractured hand and possible concussion were diagnosed.

SIU Director Joseph Martino has determined there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case and the file is closed.