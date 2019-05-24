

A Chatham Kent police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing during an arrest last year.

On May 13, 2018, an officer was questioning a teen on St. Clair Street when police allege he gave the officer the wrong name and fled on foot.

The officer caught up to the 17-year-old guy and when he grabbed him, they both fell to the ground.

As he was being escorted to the cruiser, police allege the suspect tried to get away again, and the officer tackled the man to the ground.

That’s when the suspect broke his nose and the SIU investigated.

The Special Investigations Unit has determined the force used by the officer was measured and proportionate and the officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.