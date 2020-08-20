WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 26-year-old Thamesville man is not expected to be charged after police say he approached a teenage girl and tried to convince her to get into his vehicle.

Police say on July 18 an unknown ‘suspicious man’ approached the girl. The report says the girl said no and the man drove away.

Officers say due to the power of social media and investigative techniques, the man and vehicle were identified.

The Thamesville man has been spoken to regarding his actions. Police say no criminal charges will be laid.

The Chatham-Kent Police are thanking the public for their assistance.