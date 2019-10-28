WINDSOR - Windsor police say no criminal charges are expected after a man died in an ‘intentionally set’ fire in an apartment on Ouellette Avenue.

Officers responded to a working fire in an apartment building located in the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 24, around 8:15 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police say one man injured as a result of the fire was removed from the active scene, but succumbed to his fire-related injuries.

A coroner also attended the scene.

Windsor police and fire officials conducted an investigation. They determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit continued the investigation.

Police say it was determined that the deceased man was responsible for intentionally setting the fire.

Due to his passing, no criminal charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.