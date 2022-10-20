No charges against Windsor police officer after man breaks arm: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit has determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that a Windsor Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a serious injury suffered by a 43-year-old man.

Officers sought to arrest the man for a break and enter at a residence in Amherstburg on June 21, 2022. Police say the man and a homeowner were fighting before the man fled on foot. The man was arrested. The following morning, the man was diagnosed with a broken left upper arm.

Director Joseph Martino says he found no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the officers who had dealings with the man comported themselves other than lawfully, leaving no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case.

The file has been closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.