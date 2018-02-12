

A Windsor police officer will not be charged after a woman injured her elbow during an arrest at a shelter, according to the Special Investigations Unit.

SIU Director Tony Loparco has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges.

A 58-year-old woman sustained an elbow injury during her arrest at the shelter in October of 2016.

The SIU says police responded to the shelter as a result of the woman refusing to leave the premises when asked, and indicating she would harm herself.

The Director’s Report was delivered to the Attorney General, as is required by law under the Police Services Act. The Attorney General has directed that the document be posted online.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.