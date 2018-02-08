

An SIU investigation has determined there will be no charges against Windsor police after a man injured his ankle while fleeing a crash scene.

SIU director Tony Loparco has terminated the investigation into the injury sustained by a 36-year-old man in Windsor in December of 2017.

The SIU says the man was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that became involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Empress Street and Westminster Boulevard on Dec. 24.

Before Windsor police officers arrived at the scene, the man, and the female driver of the stolen vehicle, fled the scene on foot.

While going over a fence, the man came down on his ankle and injured it.

Police located the man and he was transported to hospital for treatment.

“The evidence is clear that the man suffered his injury prior to police arrival. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” Loparco said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.