WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit says there is no basis for criminal charges after a collision involving a Windsor police cruiser and a civilian vehicle.

The crash took place in the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Rose-Ville Garden Drive in Windsor on March 14, 2020.

The SIU says as a result of the collision, the 78-year-old male driver of the civilian vehicle was transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with three fractured left-sided ribs.

SIU Director Joseph Martino has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the collision and the man’s injuries.