The Special Investigations Unit says criminal charges are not warranted in relation to the arrest of a man in Leamington.

Director of the Special Investigations Unit Tony Loparco has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against an Ontario Provincial Police officer.

A serious injury was reportedly sustained by a 55-year-old man during his arrest on Jan. 25, 2018 in Leamington.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.