No charges against Chatham-Kent police officer in shooting of 63-year-old man

Windsor, Ont. -

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe that a Chatham-Kent police service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting and serious injuries suffered by a 63-year-old man in Tilbury last September.

Officers responded to a call on Sept. 5, 2021, involving a man reportedly armed with guns. Officers saw the man exit his garage holding a crowbar.

After refusing repeated requests to drop the crowbar, two officers discharged their tasers.

According to the SIU, the man dropped the crowbar and removed his hand from his jacket, before he was observed holding an object and pointing it at officers.

An officer discharged his firearm at the man four times, striking him with two bullets. The officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

SIU director Joseph Martino has ruled the subject “official’s use of lethal force” was not unreasonable. According to Martino, the officer has reason to believe the man was pointing a firearm at another officer “whose life was in imminent danger.”