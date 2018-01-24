

CTV Windsor





An officer with the Chatham-Kent Police Service has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a suspect was seriously injured during an arrest in Wallaceburg.

The Special Investigations Unit says the 39-year-old complainant fell face-first into a snowbank while running from officers, and then resisted arrest during the incident on Dec. 12, 2016.

The SIU admits the man was punched twice in the face, while the suspect was resisting arrest and trying to grab the officer’s taser.

But SIU Director Tony Loparco says "I find that such punches were necessary and reasonable given the other options available."

Investigators say the man attempted to steal about $1,400 in merchandise from Walmart.

The suspect suffered a fractured orbital bone and was arrested for trespassing and assault resisting arrest.