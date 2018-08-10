

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any police officer related to the death of a 34-year-old man in Windsor.

Amherstburg police say a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Sandwich Street North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2017.

Police say the victim was in stable condition and taken to a Detroit area hospital.

The investigation determined that a man wanted in relation to the shooting was believed to be at a house at 1502 Betts Avenue.

Members of both Amherstburg and Windsor police services attended the area and secured the target residence.

The SIU says at approximately 2 p.m., officers entered the residence and located the man in the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators were assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.