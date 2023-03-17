Nine replica firearms seized after standoff in Walkerville

Officers recovered nine replica firearms, including an AK-47, .357 Revolver, .45 Smith & Wesson M&P, and two Uzi-style bolt action rifles. (Source: Windsor police) Officers recovered nine replica firearms, including an AK-47, .357 Revolver, .45 Smith & Wesson M&P, and two Uzi-style bolt action rifles. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver