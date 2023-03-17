Nine replica firearms recovered after standoff in Walkerville
Windsor police recovered nine replica firearms and arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff at a home in Walkerville.
Members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) and the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) attempted to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road on Thursday.
Investigators say they received credible information that the suspect was in possession of multiple firearms.
When police ordered the suspect to exit the home, he refused to comply, and with another person, barricaded himself inside the property. In the interest of public safety, all vehicular and pedestrian traffic was closed in the area.
Police negotiated with the suspects for over four hours for a peaceful surrender. Around 9 p.m., both individuals exited the residence and were taken into custody without further incident.
During a search of the home, officers recovered nine replica firearms, including an AK-47, .357 Revolver, .45 Smith & Wesson M&P, and two Uzi-style bolt action rifles.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
A 37-year-old man from Windsor was arrested on an outstanding warrant for operation of a conveyance while impaired.
A 26-year-old man from Windsor was released without charges.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
