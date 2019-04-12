

CTV Windsor





A coroner's jury has made nine recommendations following an inquest in Chatham which looked into the unrelated deaths of three roofers in the region.

The five-member jury ruled the deaths were all an accident.

Michael Maukonen, 19, died on June 28, 2016 – six months after he fell from a roof at a home on Menard Street while disposing of shingles in December 2015.

John Janssens, 73, of Wallaceburg died in January 2016 and 56-year-old William Swan of Inwood passed away in May 2017.

The jury deliberated for a day after hearing from 14 witnesses over three days.

A total of nine recommendations were made to the Ministry of Labour, the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Ministry of Education and construction companies.

The list includes equipping investigators with telescopic lenses and drones to assist investigations and revenue from fines paid to the Ministry of Labour be used to promote construction safety awareness.

The jury says the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing incorporate a permanent roof anchor system in all new builds.

Construction companies are also recommended to provide work type specific training annually to employees and they supply CSA approved safety gear.