Nine new COVID-19 deaths, 120 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine additional deaths, 202 new COVID-19 cases and 120 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 519 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 106 people with COVID in hospital on Monday. WRH says 72 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 37 are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 31 are unvaccinated. There are 13 COVID patients in the ICU - 10 are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Tuesday, there are seven patients with COVID in hospital. Six patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Four COVID patients are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.

